Summer With Rana

Suzan (10) spends the summer vacation with her grandmother, because her mother – Connie – is a war correspondent in Syria. Suzan visits the recently built refugee camp near grandmothers house. One girl (Rana, also 10) stands out. She is wearing brightly colored clothes. Suzan is fascinated by her, to the displeasure of her friends. Suzan does not care about them and she befriends Rana. The Syrian girl loves to talk about her life in Syria, but when Suzan asks Rana to tell her something about her parents, Rana quickly changes the subject. One night, Grandma gets a phone call. Connie has disappeared. Suzan is distraught, but keeps strong in front of others. When Suzan is on the beach with Rana, she eventually breaks down in tears.