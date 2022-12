Not Available

10-year-old Kathy prefers pigtails to curls and runs away for the day to avoid a hair appointment. While she's off having adventures with her best pal Jeeter, her parents clash over how to handle the situation. Kathy's mother worries that her daughter doesn't "fit in" while her father believes she's "just an individual" and should be allowed to grow up at her own pace. At the end of the day, Kathy must return home to face the inevitable.