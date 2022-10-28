1973

Summertime Killer

  • Action
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 22nd, 1973

Studio

Not Available

This multinational crime action film also boasts an international cast. During his childhood, a boy (Chris Mitchum) sees four men drown his father; now, the grown young man makes it his business to kill each member of the foursome. His last killing presents him with some challenges, as his victim is only wounded. He kidnaps the man's daughter (Claudine Auger) and goes to a hideout. In the meantime, an ex-cop (Karl Malden) has been tracking them down.

Cast

Karl MaldenCaptain John Kiley
Olivia HusseyTania Scarlotti
Claudine AugerMichèle - Alfredi's Secretary
Gérard BarrayTania's teacher
José Nieto
Gustavo Re

View Full Cast >

Images