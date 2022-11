Not Available

The crisp summer air in combination with those warm Santa Ana breezes provoke these twink's sexual desires into mating season. Out come the tiny bathing suits and outdoor shenanigans in 8teenboy's latest, Summertime Twinks. Packed with 12 hot models, two outdoor scenes and all 9" of Cody Cachet's luscious cock, these sunkissed twinks will have you lusting for your very own sun tan oil rub down.