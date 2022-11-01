Sumpah (ini) Pocong

Not Available

SUGHANDI ( Jarwo Kwat ), an ambitious public official maintains his tenure for the second time. All political enemies seem to have under control. He grabbed optimistic future, all means permitted. His wife, Nani ( Julia Perez ) eager to enjoy the role as wife number one. He always maintain fitness with handsome instructor landing Fahmi ( Agung Udijana ) who secretly fancied to be the male deposits. One day allegations of misconduct threatens the permanence of power SUGHANDI. At the suggestion of spiritual adviser, Ki Bolon, SUGHANDI dare do pocong oath to maintain the image and sustainability of power. Faithful assistant, Tatang ( Udji Tonky ) dengans swiftly brought the shroud. The problem shroud was owned by a citizen ( Aming ) who never want to be buried with sarong Tatang. Pocong ghost gloved it and then revenge. Not only in Tatang but also Nani and SUGHANDI