Sumpah Orang Mintak

Si Bongkok was born disfigured and a hunchback. As a result, the Kampong Tualang Tiga people often bullied him especially Buyong. One night, Bongkok wanted to present the Penghulu's daughter, whom he has fallen for secretly, a drawing but was chased away when Buyong persuaded the people that Bongkok does not deserve to live among them. Bongkok went away and questioned God on his predicament. Soon after, a group of Bunian people appeared and brought him to their kingdom and grant him a wish. The wish will be broken if he kills another person. He dipped himself into the magic pool and came out as a handsome man. He returned to Kampung Tualang Tiga to take his love but was confronted by Buyong and as a result his love was killed. They fought and Bongkok had no choice but to kill. As a result, Bongkok turned invisible for breaking his promise. Satan offered to help and grant him worldly desires if he raped 21 girls within seven days and worship Satan as a God. What did Bongkok do?