Don’t Tell Amma is stand up comedian, Sumukhi Suresh’s first stand up special. She talks about growing up poor in Nagpur but with rich people resume, the truth about Nutella - Khichdi and most importantly about her wildcat Amma. She has no plans to tell her Amma about this show and you better not either! But do me a favor and tell your Amma about the show or better, make her watch it!