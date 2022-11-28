Not Available

In 1993, on the 100th anniversary of Mao Zedong’s birth, Wen Pulin mobilized the “Sun 100” series of artistic activities, staging programs at official institutions featuring avant-garde artists in Mao’s hometown, Shaoshan. The film "Sun 100" is a document of that work, split into 17 parts (averaging about 25 minutes each); it represents the country and the nation thinking about a specific quandary: What is the spiritual heritage that's been left behind by Mao Zedong, if there is any at all?