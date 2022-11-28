Not Available

Sun 100

    In 1993, on the 100th anniversary of Mao Zedong’s birth, Wen Pulin mobilized the “Sun 100” series of artistic activities, staging programs at official institutions featuring avant-garde artists in Mao’s hometown, Shaoshan. The film "Sun 100" is a document of that work, split into 17 parts (averaging about 25 minutes each); it represents the country and the nation thinking about a specific quandary: What is the spiritual heritage that's been left behind by Mao Zedong, if there is any at all?

