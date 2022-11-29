Sun - A Film without a Camera

Not Available

From the 1960s, Antoniszczak devoted himself to perfecting the technique of non‑camera animation. This period saw the creation of the first animagraph‑pentagraphs — machines for transferring drawings onto film stock. Sun, an animation less than four minutes long, was the first film produced completely using this method. The black‑and‑white drawings were made in the technique of woodcut impressed directly onto the celluloid. The vibrating, jagged image reﬂects the ﬂickering character of sunrays, and conveys a tale of the transience of human existence and the permanence of the universe. -http://culture.pl/en/work/sun-julian-jozef-antoniszczak-antonisz