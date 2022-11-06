Sun City Girls present Cloaven Theater

Not Available

A mind control experiment shot and edited at the cable public access studios of Viacom in Seattle (after TCI pulled the rug out from under us). It was supposed to be aired, but Viacom's tech guy screwed up the dub and it never did. So it was released on VHS. Guest appearances by: Eddy Detroit and Adam Burke (percussion on "The Venerable Song"), Eddy Detroit (goat calls on "Sam Manilla" and "Brothers Unconnected"). Includes a "video comic book" by Blaine Thurier, narrated by Charles Gocher. Filmed by: Charles Gocher, Greg Hynes, Javier Gallegos, Keith Parry, Steve Reetz, Erin Lofton, and Bohemia Afterdark.