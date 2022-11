Not Available

Remarkable graduation film from KASK in Ghent with an entirely unique style. Fedor is a young locksmith in Murmansk, a frozen city in the darkness of the Russian arctic. He wanders from client to client through the concrete alleyways driven by a fantasy that isolates him from the city and its inhabitants. His dreams erode his sense of reality, opening the door to a phantasmagorical universe: a second sun rises over the horizon.