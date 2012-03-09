2012

"Sun Don't Shine" is a subtly cryptic story driven by the powerful performances of its lead actors and its eerily poetic setting. The film follows Crystal (Kate Lyn Sheil) and her boyfriend Leo (Kentucker Audley) on a tense and mysterious road trip through the desolate yet hauntingly beautiful landscape of central Florida. As the couple travels up the Gulf Coast the disturbing details of their excursion gradually begin to emerge, revealing Crystal’s sinister past and the couple’s troubling future.