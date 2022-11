Not Available

The film tells about the beliefs of African tribes, about where the waters of the Nile come, from the moon or from the fountains of the sun. The film is a historical document, as it is the only documentary film that depicted the recent flood of the Nile before the construction of the High Dam from its sources to its estuary in the context of an epic story from the date of the building of the pyramids and the Temple of Abu Simbel until the construction of the dam.