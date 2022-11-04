1989

Sun, Hay and a Couple of Slaps

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

July 6th, 1989

Studio

For a second time this film leads us to the village in South Bohemia. We meet again Konopnik family and Skopek family. Venca Konopnik is marrying Blazena Skopek but there is another woman Milada who is very jealous and she is spreading gossips about Venca Konopnik. Those gossips are so powerful that they lead to big fights between Konopnik and Skopek families. You will also see what a progress on milk-yielding-cows-project has been made.

Cast

Veronika KánskáBlažena
Jiří Růžičkatlustý Josef
Miroslav Zounarpředsedu JZD
Valérie Kaplanovábabička
Jiří Lábusživočichář Béda
Pavel Vondruškatajemník Mosna

