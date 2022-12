Not Available

The story revolves around Suha, the spoiled and only daughter of her father and engaged to Essam. During a trip she falls from a hill and loses her eyesight, her fiancée abandons her. Suha loses confidence in herself and all the people around her, and refuses to proceed to do another surgery after the failure of the first one. Doctor Salah tries to persuade her and pressure her through Essam to agree to the operation.