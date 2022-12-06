Not Available

"Sun Plant Hands" is a found footage film that explores the interactions between land and people in an agricultural framework. Through imagery of vegetable growing and footage of the United Farm Workers movement, the film calls into focus the dichotomies between land, plants and people. Made possible through the Basement Films Artist in Residency program in Albuquerque, New Mexico. All the footage in this film is 16mm educational films that are part of the Basement Films archive.