1941

Sun Valley Serenade

  • Comedy
  • Music
  • Romance

Release Date

August 28th, 1941

Studio

20th Century Fox

Skating star Sonja Henie and the Glenn Miller Orchestra share the spotlight in Sun Valley Serenade. Henie plays a Norwegian refugee adopted by band pianist John Payne, who mistakenly thought that the full-grown Miss Henie was a 10-year-old little girl. Payne's girlfriend, Lynn Bari, is a soloist with the Miller band, and also a violently jealous sort. When Bari quits Miller out of pique, Henie stages an elaborate ice show as a substitute. This impromptu spectacular thrills the audience at the Sun Valley resort hotel where most of the action takes place. Joan Davis and Milton Berle provide comic relief to the music and romance (you haven't lived until you've seen Berle on skis), while The Nicholas Brothers and Dorothy Dandridge perform a lively chorus of "Chattanooga Choo Choo."

Cast

John PayneTed Scott
Glenn MillerPhil Corey
Milton BerleJerome K. 'Nifty' Allen
Lynn BariVivian Dawn
Joan DavisMiss Carstairs
Dorothy DandridgeSpecialty Act

