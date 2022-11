Not Available

Although this figure is a historical figure and one of the nine trustees in Java, but this film is more approach leads to a legend. Sunan Gunung Jati Syarif Hidayatullah alias, in this film is told as a grandson of King Siliwangi who since childhood living in Egypt with his parents. His mother wanted him to devote himself to religious symbols in his native land, Cirebon. Miracles to help people of Cirebon done, while to convince the importance of believing in God.