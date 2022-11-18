Not Available

Raden Mas Said, the first son of Tumenggung Wilarikta, who rules Tuban, a district in the powerful kingdom of Majapahit, sees a poor family who suffers from hunger. He tries to take some food out secretly. His parents disapprove, and as punishment, he is locked inside the food storage. Since the incident, R.M. Said, does not feel comfortable at home. So he travels from one place to another and witnesses many cases of fraud and injustice. The Tumenggung is often blamed to cover up their crimes. Listening to his son's report, his father realises the real situation. Then he meets Sunan Bonang, who teaches his knowledge to R.M. Said. They meditate together on a riverbank. Due to his dedication, R.M. Said gets a "Nur" (enlightenment) from God. Shortly after, he is appointed as a Wali (a dated term for Islamic leader), and becomes the famous one amongst the Nine Great Wali (Wali Sanga). He is known as Sunan Kalijaga.