Sunayama Ginza

Not Available

This Movie was shot in Katsuyuki Hiranos Hometown: Shizuoka and is based on a manga by Katsuhiro Otomo. The film celebrates a provocative performance that seeks to break the moral narrowness of the small town milieu. Hirano and his troops (including Sion Sono) are shrieking and noisily running through the town, wearing flashy costumes, dancing in the sewers and provoke the residents. Their loudness is only surpassed by the fake recycling truck, which unceremoniously announces via its speakers the dissolution of the ruling party.