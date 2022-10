Not Available

Sundaattam is a 2013 Tamil film written and directed by Brahma G. Dev. Irfan and new-find Arundhathi play the hero and the heroine. Britto has composed the music and Achu of Maalai Pozhudhin Mayakathilaey fame, the background score. Sundattam is a film based on Carrom gambling in Royapuram area in North Madras.