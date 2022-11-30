Not Available

Sundara Swapnagalu (Kannada: ಸುಂದರ ಸ್ವಪ್ನಗಳು) is a 1986 Kannada melodrama film directed by K. Balachander and written by Maniyan. The film featured Sridhar in the main role along with Ramesh Aravind, Devilalitha, Janani and Kuyili, all making their on-screen debuts. Actress Tara and K. S. Ashwath featured in the supporting roles. Produced by V. Natarajan of Kavithalaya Productions, the film had score and soundtrack composed by Vijaya Bhaskar. The film was a remake of director's own Tamil film Sollathaan Ninaikkiren.