Sundarapandian (Tamil: சுந்தரபாண்டியன்) is a 2012 Indian Tamil comedy drama film directed by debutant Prabhakaran, a former associate of M. Sasikumar.[1] Sasikumar himself played the titular character, besides producing the film, while Lakshmi Menon, Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Inigo Prabhakaran and Appukutty appeared in supporting roles. Music was composed by N. R. Raghunanthan, while cinematography was handled by Premkumar of Pasanga fame.[2] The film released on 14 September 2012 to overall positive reviews.[3] Following its commercial success, the film is planned to be remade in Telugu by director Bhimaneni Srinivasa of Sudigadu fame.[4]