Sundarapurushan

Musician & odd-job man Soorya Narayanan (Suresh Gopi) is lured into playing the husband for mentally depressed Jyothika (Devayani), by Jyothika's millionaire father Ramachandra Menon (N.F. Varghese) & Jyothika's doctor Geevarghese (Mukesh). They pull this off my plying Soorya's greedy wife Sridevi (Nandini) with wealth & riches, thus coaxing her to lend out her husband. However, Soorya gets in a bind when a rich Sridevi neglects him & a married Jyothika shows improvement & cares for him.