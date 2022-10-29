Not Available

Sundari Neeyum Sundaran Njanum

  • Drama
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Millionaire Achuthan Nair (Thilakan) of the Manikyamangalam family, shocks his greedy relatives waiting for his demise, when he reveals that he has an illicit daughter, Shoba, from an old affair. His relatives hire an imposter, Balagopalan (Mukesh), to pose as Shoba's husband & tell Nair that Shoba is dead, thus ending Nair's wait for his daughter. Prabhakara Menon (Nedumudi), Nair's pal, on the other hand, tries to prevent Balagopalan from saying this, fearing for Nair's fragile health.

Cast

Mukesh
Ranjitha
Thilakan
K.P.A.C. Lalitha
Nedumudi Venu
Prem Kumar

