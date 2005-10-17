2005

An all-access documentary film of the people living the lifestyle and responsible for the artistry behind low riding - SUNDAY DRIVER is an incredible portrait of a community working together to build the ultimate customized vehicles while struggling to legitimize their lifestyle under close scrutiny of the cops. With an upfront look at the guys behind the chrome, SUNDAY DRIVER exposes the origins of the club by describing in interviews, what it really means to be a Majestic. Dedicated to creating a vision of the ultimate modified automobile, the Majestics come together like no other community to help each other realize their dreams.