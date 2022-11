Not Available

Sunday Girl tells the story of Natasha, who sets out to break up with four of her five boyfriends in a single day. There’s Victor, the melodramatic poet. Jack, the angry laborer. Tom, the friend with benefits. Winston, the nice guy. As Natasha’s story progresses, we begin to experience her world and its inhabitants, while finding out exactly what it is she wants. Ultimately it is a story detailing the frustrations of being young and in search of love.