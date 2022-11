Not Available

Mr. Unni Mukundan who is very passionate about his first movie, coincidentally meets Mr. David Paul, a famous movie director. At the same time, the life experiences of Amal, who relocates himself to Cochin from Thalaserry, makes him undergo a total change in his vision of life due to his acquaintance with Nakutti and Rahul, the residents of 'Sargapournami' his home in Cochin. Sunday Holiday is a beautiful story that is replete with comedy.