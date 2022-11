Not Available

This special, behind-the-scenes film takes us on a trip to Mali to witness Amadou & Mariam at home and their musical encounter with legendary artist and producer Manu Chao during the making of their hit album Dimanche à Bamako, The music provides the lifeblood of the film, featuring the hits Sénégal Fast Food and La Realité, popular favourites Coulibaly, M’Bifé and Camions Sauvages plus a rare, unreleased live song by Manu Chao, Kira.