Sunday in Brazzaville

Forget about war and suffering and discover a different side of Congo. The sapeurs adhere to a subculture of high fashion. They may be surrounded by poverty but as Yves Saint Laurent, President of the Sapeur Association, explains, they're always dressed impeccably in Versace or Prada. Rapper Cheriff Bakala is working on recording his first album in a country with almost no producers. Meanwhile wrestler Palmas Ya Ya, is relying on voodoo and faith to help him defeat younger, stronger opponents...