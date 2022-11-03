Not Available

Sunday in the Park with George

Brandman Productions

A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grand Jatte by Georges Seurat is one of the great paintings of the world, and in "Sunday in the Park with George," book writer James Lapine and composer/lyricist Stephen Sondheim bring a story based on the work brilliantly to life. While the painting depicts people gathered on an island in the Seine, the musical goes beyond simply describing their lives. It is an exploration of art, of love, of commitment. Seurat connected dots to create images; Lapine and Sondheim use connection as the heart of all our relationships. Winner of the 1985 Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Cast

Mandy PatinkinGeorges Seurat / George
Bernadette PetersDot / Marie
Barbara BryneOld Lady / Blair Daniels
Dana IveyYvonne / Naomi Eisen
John JellisonMan with bicycle / Museum Assistant
Cris GroenendaalLouis / Billy Webster

