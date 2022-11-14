Not Available

It's Sunday Morning and you certainly ain't going to church. You've been up all night - horny as fuck - you get an SMS - "I need my arse filling with hard cock mate." - Yeah? Got a pic? Nice... cum on over. "I got another mate... he wants a threeway... wanna see a pic?" Yeah he's fit. You get the picture? We bet you fuckin' do and pretty fuckin' quickly Chavlad Chris's bedroom has got a right fuckin' gang bang going down. Triga presents a right fuckin filthy Sunday Morning Shag, new lads, new chavs and new British filth, like only Triga can