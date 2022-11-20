Sunday Night Fever

Not Available

Mikey (Diether Ocampo) is at the peak of his career as a chef, but to everyone's confusion, he remains single and unattached. Unbeknownst to them, beneath his manly and innocent good looks lies an insatiable, dark secret. Armed with a telescope, he spies on unsuspecting women inside condo units across his own. One fateful night, his sights catch onto Kim (Nathalie Hart) as she makes love to her rich middle-aged partner, Rudy (Ricky Davao). Their worlds collide when Kim and Rudy begins frequenting the posh restaurant Mikey co-owns. With a common desire to satisfy their needs, Kim and Mikey embark on a dangerous love affair that puts their lives in peril.