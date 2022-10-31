Sunday School with Franz Hinkelammert

Not Available

The violent overreaction to 9/11 and the revolutions of the 1960's cannot be explained only with fear and politics. Franz Hinkelammert, a German-born liberation theologian, economist and philosopher, brings religion front and center to the discussion in a unique way. The emptiness and senselessness felt by those at the margins of a free-market Utopian ideology has been filled by an extreme millenarian Christianity and other fundamentalist religions that justify murder and torture as preemptive self-defense. In place of a suicidal theology of death based on defeating or marginalizing others, Hinkelammert advocates an economics that promotes coexistence by looking towards liberation theology and the preferential option for the poor.