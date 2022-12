Not Available

An erotic mystical experimental film with a psychoanalytic view of a couple living in Finland. The wife is unhappy in Finland, and her husband covinces her to return to Latvia, promising to visit her on weekends. The wife is left with her loneliness and fears - until she learns that her husband is not so reliable… and decides to take revenge. The film is based on the motifs of Kristīne Teilane’s story.