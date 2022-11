Not Available

A special OAV of Kamisama no Inai Nichiyoubi, included in the final Blu-ray/DVD volume of the series. This bonus OAV is separated into three parts: - In the first part, taking place before the characters reach Ostia, Ai and the others visit a hot spring. - In the second part, Alice remembers the times he killed his classmates and encounters Hampnie Hambart. A battle ensues. - In the third and final part, Hampnie dreams of when he first met Hana and is then woken up by Ai.