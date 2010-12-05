Sundays at Tiffany's

Alyssa Milano, who also serves as producer, stars as Jane Claremont, who, as a young girl, would accompany her mother Vivian (Stockard Channing) to Tiffany’s in New York every Sunday and bring along her imaginary friend, Michael. Now, 20 years later, Jane is a successful businesswoman, set to marry Hugh (Ivan Sergei), her handsome fiancé, until Michael (Eric Winter) suddenly reappears.
|Eric Winter
|Michael
|Kristin Booth
|Emily Alyn Lind
|Young Jane
|Ivan Sergei
|Stockard Channing
|Robyn Thaler Hickey
|Tiffany's Saleswoman
