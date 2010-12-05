2010

Sundays at Tiffany's

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

December 5th, 2010

Studio

Dan Wigutow Productions

Alyssa Milano, who also serves as producer, stars as Jane Claremont, who, as a young girl, would accompany her mother Vivian (Stockard Channing) to Tiffany’s in New York every Sunday and bring along her imaginary friend, Michael. Now, 20 years later, Jane is a successful businesswoman, set to marry Hugh (Ivan Sergei), her handsome fiancé, until Michael (Eric Winter) suddenly reappears.

Cast

Eric WinterMichael
Kristin Booth
Emily Alyn LindYoung Jane
Ivan Sergei
Stockard Channing
Robyn Thaler HickeyTiffany's Saleswoman

