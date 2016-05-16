2016

Sundown

  • Romance
  • Comedy

May 16th, 2016

High school seniors Logan and Blake prepare for an epic Spring Break as they travel to the beautiful and exotic Mexican beach resort of Puerto Vallarta hoping to hook up with their high school crushes. Surrounded by hot girls in teeny bikinis, the guys are truly in heaven. After meeting at a club, Logan falls for a mysterious local beauty named Gaby but then realizes the next morning, when his grandfather’s Rolex watch is missing, that she was after more than just his heart.

Camilla BelleGaby
Jordi MollàDorian
Devon WerkheiserLogan
Silverio PalaciosChuy
Karla SouzaAshley
Héctor JiménezSixto

