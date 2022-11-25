Sundul Gan: The Story of Kaskus

Not Available

The strugggle experienced by Andrew Dervish (played by Albert Halim) and Ken Dean Lawadinata (played by Dion Wiyoko) in building Kaskus, the no. 1 online discussion forum in Indonesia. Kaskus, which stands for whispered gossips, initially started from college assignments and were made from a free software. In this film, Indonesian film lovers will not only be entertained by the story of the friendship of two friends whose personality contradict each other, but also learn how friendship can be a capital base to build a successful business.