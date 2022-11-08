Not Available

Former gangster Tae-sik is released from prison and heads back to his hometown to live in a small restaurant with a woman who has forgiven him for killing her own son. Attempting to leave his past behind, he takes a job in a garage and tries to keep away from the local gangs, most of whom still live in fear of his brutal reputation. When a local politician wants to knock down his mom's restaurant to build a new shopping mall, Tae-sik struggles to avoid returning to a life of violence.