Egor, a successful thirty-year-old engineer falls in love with Lucy, a flamboyant artist and amateur actress. He clashes with her brother Alex, an “evil genius” photographer, who has dedicated his new exhibition “Sunless City" to St. Petersburg. Egor can't understand the values of the “sunless city”, the fringe world inhabited by Lucy and Alex. After Egor realizes that Lucy is a drug addict, he desperately tries to save her...