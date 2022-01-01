Sunny Day Real Estate: Live

Not Available

Live is a live performance by Sunny Day Real Estate. Recoded on the How it Feels to Be Something On tour on May 26, 1999, in Eugene, OR and released in the same year through Sub Pop. The VHS included the promo music videos for "Seven" and "In Circles" Set list: "Pillars" – 5:01 "Guitar and Video Games" – 4:18 "The Blankets Were the Stairs" – 5:48 "100 Million" – 5:37 "Every Shining Time You Arrive" – 4:31 "Song About an Angel" – 6:21 "The Prophet" – 6:02 "J'Nuh" – 5:48 "Rodeo Jones" – 5:08 "In Circles" – 5:00 "Days Were Golden" – 8:42