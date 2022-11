Not Available

Rubber Jack, a Big Apple-based Japanese thief in debt to mobsters, robs a convenience store and winds up with money from a major bank heist. With the help of bartender Cash, a mercenary buddy who first betrays him and then saves his neck, he tracks the source of the bills to Key West, Florida, and the two head south in search of a mysterious woman named Sunny. Meanwhile the mob has caught the whiff of a $2 million payday and is hot on their trail.