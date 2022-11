Not Available

Sunny Side of the Street follows a young truck driver who is looking for his wife amidst the riots and commotion in 1998, Jakarta. During his search, he meets a Chinese Indonesian woman who’s hiding from the masses. They end up sharing a journey through the night, in hopes of getting back to their families. After a tense encounter with a group of rioters, the driver fears his wife’s safety is not guaranteed and doubts his decision to help the woman.