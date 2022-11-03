Suno Sasurjee

Not Available

Mr. Raj K. Saxena is known for his parsimony. Everything he does and thinks is valued with money, and ways he can accumulate it. His daughter, Kiran, is the opposite, a spendthrift. Mr. Saxena borrows money from elderly people, assuring them of returning the loan with a handsome rate of interest after about 20 years, knowing fully well that none of them will survive 20 years. Then he meets with the son of one of such lender, aptly named after him viz. Raj K. Saxena. Mr. Saxena refuses to repay the amount, swallows the proof, the only evidence, and asks Raj to get out, which he does so. Raj is determined to get his money, and wants Kiran to fall in love with him. Kiran does so, and brings him over to introduce him to her shocked and speechless dad. Things change when Raj inherits a large amount of money, ironically left by Mr. Saxena maternal grandmother, and it is Mr. Saxena who is now anxious to get in the good books of Raj, with hilarious results