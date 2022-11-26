Not Available

Irish thriller starring Toby Stephens. Belfast of the near future finds the city ruled by two rival law-enforcing punishment squads. When Luke Bradley (Stephens)'s son is found murdered, suspicion falls upon the local preacher (Jim Norton). Taken to Sunset Heights, a druid's circle on a hill overlooking the city, the accused is summarily executed by the boy's father. However, when another child goes missing, it appears that they have killed the wrong man - or that the preacher has come back from the dead to wreak his revenge...