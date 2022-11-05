Not Available

Sunset on the Desert

  • Action
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Republic Pictures

Judge Kirby is being blackmailed and forced to let outlaws go free. He was once the partner of Roy's father and when Roy reads in the paper that he is in trouble he heads out to help him. Arriving, Roy quickly realizes he has been mistaken for one of the outlaws and is not wanted in town. However he stays, and now posing as that outlaw, hopes to learn who is causing all the problems.

Cast

Roy RogersRoy Rogers / Deputy Bill Sloan
George HayesGabby Whittaker
Lynne CarverAnn Kirby
Frank M. ThomasJudge Alvin Kirby
Glenn StrangeDeputy Louie Meade
Douglas FowleyRamsay McCall

Images