2008

Sunshine Barry & the Disco Worms

  • Family
  • Animation
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

October 9th, 2008

Studio

SF Studios Production

It's not easy to be Barry. An earthworm gets no respect. He lives at the bottom of the food chain. But one day, an old disco record turns his life upside down. Suddenly he sees before him his own destiny, the star of the world's greatest disco band: Sunshine Barry & The Disco Worms! Okay, he's got no arms, no rhythm and no band. But as Barry says: "We'll do it anyway!"

Cast

Lars HjortshøjNiller
Troels LybyJimmy
Helle DollerisDonna
Birthe NeumannMor
Peter Hesse OvergaardFar
Trine DyrholmGloria

View Full Cast >

Images