Sunshine Boys

Sang-won, Seung-jun and Min-wook are high school best chums. However, after graduation, they are in three different places in life; Sang-won is a college student, Seung-jun studies one more year to enter the college, Min-wook performs his military service. One day, two friends visit Min-wook in the army. Seung-jun has another reason for a visit to bring the break-up letter from Min-wook’s girl friend, Esther. Once three boys reunite, they spend one night of carousing devoted to the poor military boy and try to find when to give the letter. Before they separate, will the Dear John letter be delivered successfully? The trio allows their adventure to continue.