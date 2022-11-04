Not Available

Various government departments of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region have been criticised heavily by the public. The Commissioner welcomes the proposal of "Sunshine Cops" from public relations officer Geena to enhance the image of Hong Kong's finest. Both Lemon and Sammy have recently completed their Police Tactical Unit (PTU) training. They look like movie stars and are fit and ready to conquer the world. They are selected to represent PTU in the internal audition for "Sunshine Cops" and contest against elite from other units like Criminal Investigation Department and Task Force, etc. The competition is tough but they prevail.